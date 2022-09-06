New total loss-absorbing capacity rules for Mexican banks a credit positive- Moody's

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that new total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements that will be phased in December for Mexican banks will boost buffers of common equity and subordinated debt that can absorb losses.

The rules will protect depositors and senior debt-holders of these banks in the event they are resolved and will also limit the need for government support, Moody's said, calling it a "credit positive".

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

