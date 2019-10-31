New Tool Gives Mutual Funds ESG Scores

(New York)

ESG has been on the rise. In its infancy, ESG was largely diminished to a niche sector, but increasingly large amounts of investor capital are flowing based on ESG considerations and clients are getting more and more focused on it. Now there is a new tool to score and rank mutual funds based on ESG factors. The tool is from As You Sow. It is still a work in progress, but is quite useful for getting an idea for where funds rank against one another.

FINSUM: This tool is still in development, but we could imagine that this could become quite useful as ESG is famously hard to grade.

