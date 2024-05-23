News & Insights

New Times Energy Secures New Leases Amid Connected Transactions

May 23, 2024 — 06:39 am EDT

New Times Energy Corporation Limited (HK:0166) has released an update.

New Times Energy Corporation Limited’s subsidiary Jumbo Hope has entered into tenancy agreements with a connected landlord for two separate premises in Hong Kong, with lease terms spanning from October 2024 to September 2027. The transactions fall under connected transaction rules, requiring only reporting and announcement due to the percentage ratios involved. The leases include monthly rents, service charges, government rates, and a three-month rent deposit.

