New Thai govt approves higher spending, budget deficit for fiscal 2024

BANGKOK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's new cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan for higher fiscal 2024 spending of 3.48 trillion baht ($97.29 billion) and a larger budget deficit of 693 billion baht, the government said.

The government expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.2% next year, it said in a statement.

It targeted a public-debt-to-GDP ratio of 64% by the end of the 2024 fiscal year. The targets were part of a medium-term plan up to 2027.

The move comes as the new administration, led by the populist Pheu Thai Party, prepares a raft of to ease the cost of living, suspend debts for farmers, raise minimum wages and provide handouts to all adult Thais via a digital wallets.

The budget earlier this year approved by the previous government projected a 5.18% rise in spending to 3.35 trillion baht, including 717 billion baht in investment. It projected a 14.68% drop in the budget deficit to 593 billon baht, or 3% of GDP.

($1 = 35.7700 baht)

