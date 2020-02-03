New Tesco boss Murphy to start Oct. 1

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L will have to wait until October before its new boss can start, it said on Monday.

Tesco said in October last year that Chief Executive Dave Lewis was stepping down in the summer of 2020 after six years in the top job and will be succeeded by Ken Murphy. No start date was given at the time.

It said on Monday that Murphy will start as CEO on Oct. 1, after fully respecting his contractual commitments, including non-compete obligations, to previous employer Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O.

Tesco said Lewis has agreed to extend his tenure until Sept. 30 so as to facilitate "a smooth and seamless handover".

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.