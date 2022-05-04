New Tech Brings Revenue Opportunities for Sports Franchises

To remain viable, sports franchises need much deeper financial relationships with their fans

By Vachtangas Babunasvili, CEO and co-founder of Kernolab

The cost of owning and operating a professional sports franchise just continues to grow. The cost of entry is already extreme. In its annual assessment of the most valuable franchises, Forbes calculates the average value of the 50 top teams jumped 55% in the five years to 2021, when it reached $3.4 billion.

Top of the pile is The Dallas Cowboys, with a valuation of $5.7 billion, followed by the New York Yankees at $5.25 billion. In Europe, Barcelona and Real Madrid came in at just above $4.7 billion, both in the top 5. Right now, Chelsea FC is up for sale in the fallout from its Russian ownership. Forbes values it at $3.2 billion, but with new bidders still emerging that’s a price likely to be exceeded. And even then, prospective purchasers have been told they must legally guarantee at least $1.25 billion investment in the club's infrastructure.

And this is all before the cost of players’ wages. In European soccer, wages rose in 2021 even as club revenues crashed due to COVID. According to UEFA’s report for the 2021 season, the top-flight clubs made a combined €4 billion loss while wages rose by an average of 2%. This dangerous combination meant that wage costs and agents’ fees equalled 91% of revenue, with the result that many clubs were forced to borrow, taking on more than €750m in new debt in aggregate.

Cost control alone will not be enough

If even a global pandemic with closed sports stadia can’t stop the upwards spiral of valuations and wages, it’s reasonable to conclude this is a trend likely to continue.

However, clubs can’t continue to rely on billionaire owners or sovereign wealth funds providing “loans” for bailouts. Pressure is mounting on clubs to put their finances onto a more sustainable basis. In Europe, for example, proposed new spending rules would replace UEFA's current Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and limit club spending on wages, transfers, and agents' fees to 70% of their revenue from 2025. If agreed, the plans will be phased in from 2023, when clubs will be allowed to spend 90% of their income, reducing to 80% in 2024 and 70% a year later.

Putting some sort of limit on costs is clearly the right ambition for sports franchises. But history tells us it’s unlikely to be the whole solution. Revenue growth will be important too.

Clubs are seeking out new opportunities on this front all the time, and savvy managers are often looking to developments in technology to give that needed boost. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), for example, with digital imagery based on teams or leagues, have provided a valuable opportunity since the start of 2021. In US basketball, NBA’s Top Shot has already seen nearly $1 billion in trading volume since launching last year, according to Crypto Slam.

Another opportunity exists in offering financial services to fans, so-called embedded finance. This is where clubs incorporate financial services into their websites and apps using APIs, which are basically fast and easy to integrate finance modules. This tech will allow clubs to offer fans credit cards, bank accounts and insurance services, for example. All of the “back office” is handled by experts and any necessary regulatory licenses are provided by the embedded finance partners.

Several steps beyond affiliation cards

Embedded finance is a hot growth opportunity, estimated to be generating $230 billion in revenue by 2025, a 10x increase from $22.5 billion in 2020, according to Lightyear Capital.

Many franchises might imagine they have been here before, but they haven’t. Affiliation cards were pioneered by MBNA as long ago as the 1980s, beginning with a card for university alumni. By the ‘90s sports club affiliation cards were common and they remain popular today. However, the relationship between a sports franchise and affiliation card users looks rudimentary by the standards of what is possible today with embedded finance.

With an affiliation card, the club lends its brand to the card issuer in return for a percentage of card revenue. The card issuer deals with all the back office processing but retains ownership of the resulting data, which is actually exactly where the real value lies.

If a sports franchise had visibility on this data, meeting all privacy requirements along the way, it would gain a much deeper, richer understanding of its fans. Take a simple example: On match days, how are individual fans traveling to the game? What are they buying along the way? Where are they stopping to eat, and what time do they typically arrive in the neighborhood? With this information, clubs can create tailored experiences for fans that allow franchises to participate in a much wider range of revenue opportunities — well beyond just obtaining a percentage of card spend.

Embedded finance enables franchises to retain or ‘own’ the primary relationship with fans in any financial transaction. That includes the data insights that these transactions bring. It increases customer engagement by letting fans use financial services without leaving a franchise’s ecosystem. And key data insights can help reduce costs and drive growth, as well as creating the financial foundations for innovative new services, from crypto and NFTs, to credit and lending.

Franchises’ unfair advantage: Superfans

Sports clubs and franchises are a natural and perfect home for this technology. In terms of the necessary data permissions, fans are extremely likely to assent because they actually want an expansive relationship with their club. The very nature of fandom is to want to plug in at a deep level.

There are numerous marketing books about how businesses should try to create “superfans” or brand advocates. Sports franchises start this process with the hard work already done and have typically leveraged this head start through merchandising. What has been missing, until now, is the ability to take the relationship into financial services. Here they can gain the potential to reach into any transaction undertaken by fans, where the franchise is acting as anything more than a rented brand endorsement.

In terms of merchandise sales, embedding a buy now pay later (BNPL) option at checkout increases sales significantly. RBC Capital Markets estimates a BNPL option increases retail conversion rates by 20% to 30%, and lifts the average ticket size between 30% and 50%. BNPL is the fastest growing e-commerce payment method globally, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 28% to reach $166 billion by 2023, according to FIS Worldpay.

Put all this together and you have a highly attractive, quantifiable opportunity for sports franchises to enhance existing revenue streams, such as merchandise, and to add important new revenue opportunities, such as NFTs, insurance, and lending. We estimate that, at the very least, a small club with 3000 season ticket holders could generate €1.5 million in two years.

That’s because fans want, and are ready for, a deeper relationship with their teams. In years to come, sports owners will look back and wonder at how little they actually knew about their fans. With embedded finance, franchises can now take fan relationships to a new level.

About Vachtangas

Vachtangas Babunasvili is the co-founder and CEO of Kernolab. Prior to starting Kernolab with his childhood friend Natan Avidan, Vachtangas worked in investment banking.

