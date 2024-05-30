New Talisman Prepares for Production Amid Delays

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (AU:NTL) has released an update.

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited has reached a key milestone by readying the Talisman mine for production, with operations set to commence upon receiving final Department of Conservation approvals and shareholder support. Despite a significant 579% increase in revenue, the company reported a net loss, which has been reduced by 51% from the previous year, and is now seeking additional funding due to delays in obtaining necessary permits. In addition to mining readiness, New Talisman has been actively engaging with the community and stakeholders, and is exploring partnership opportunities for their Vanuatu Prospecting License.

