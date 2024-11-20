News & Insights

New Talisman Gold Mines Offers Share Sale Facility

November 20, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (AU:NTL) has released an update.

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited has introduced an Unmarketable Parcel Share Sale Facility for shareholders with holdings valued under NZ$1,000, allowing them to sell shares without brokerage fees. This move is aimed at reducing administrative costs and aiding small shareholders amid the company’s potential delisting from the ASX. Shareholders have until February 18, 2025, to decide whether to sell or retain their unmarketable shares.

