News & Insights

Stocks

New Talisman Gold Mines to Focus on NZX Listing

November 18, 2024 — 08:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (AU:NTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (ASX: NTL) is set to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on December 20, 2024, to focus on its primary listing on New Zealand’s NZX. The move is aimed at reducing costs and better aligning with its predominantly New Zealand-based shareholder base. To assist shareholders with unmarketable parcels, the company is offering a sale facility to simplify the selling process without extra fees.

For further insights into AU:NTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.