New Talisman Gold Mines to Focus on NZX Listing

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (ASX: NTL) is set to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on December 20, 2024, to focus on its primary listing on New Zealand’s NZX. The move is aimed at reducing costs and better aligning with its predominantly New Zealand-based shareholder base. To assist shareholders with unmarketable parcels, the company is offering a sale facility to simplify the selling process without extra fees.

