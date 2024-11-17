News & Insights

Stocks

New Talisman Gold Mines to Delist from ASX

November 17, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (AU:NTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited has announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) due to limited trading and liquidity, as well as significant costs associated with the secondary listing. The company will continue its primary listing on New Zealand’s NZX, where the majority of its shareholders and operations are based, thus optimizing resources for its mining projects in New Zealand.

For further insights into AU:NTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.