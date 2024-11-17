New Talisman Gold Mines to Delist from ASX

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited (AU:NTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

New Talisman Gold Mines Limited has announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) due to limited trading and liquidity, as well as significant costs associated with the secondary listing. The company will continue its primary listing on New Zealand’s NZX, where the majority of its shareholders and operations are based, thus optimizing resources for its mining projects in New Zealand.

For further insights into AU:NTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.