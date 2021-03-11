New sustainable finance rules to shake up global ESG investing

By Tessa Walsh LONDON, Mar 11 (IFR) - The European Union’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation is set to reshape global ESG investing by arming investors with a deluge of data and information that will drive profound changes in the way that sustainable funds are managed, labelled and sold. The rules, which took affect on March 10, requires financial institutions to disclose how they assess sustainability risk and the impact of their investments in a bid to beat "greenwashing". In an effort to stamp out mis-selling, funds will be required to formalise and rank – or entirely abandon – ESG claims. "You should start to see the market split between light green, dark green and no green," said Phil Spyropoulos, a principal associate in law firm Eversheds' financial services group. Funds managers including BMO and Neuberger Berman are already starting to market themselves as either article 8 (light green), article 9 (dark green) or article 6 (not green). Article 8 and 9 funds will have to disclose and report on the alignment of their portfolios relative to the EU’s green Taxonomy. Fund managers that meet the requirements are expected to benefit from the surge of investment into ESG funds. New money going into ESG funds hit a record US$152bn in the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly double US$83bn in the third quarter, according to Morningstar and Moody’s. "This is being driven by the EU Commission’s ambition of significantly reorienting capital towards more sustainable business over a long-term period," said Andrew Carey, co-head of law firm Hogan Lovells' impact financing & investing team. BMO has already labelled 15 responsible and sustainable strategies as article 8 and one fund as article 9, with a total €7.8bn of assets. Neuberger Berman this week launched two sustainable equity UCITS high conviction funds, which it classified as article 9. Candriam is also offering article 9 investments in fixed income and equities. Although SFDR is directly effective in the EU only, the level of disclosure required will have a global impact as funds from all regions that are selling into Europe will have to meet the EU’s disclosure standards for their products. "The implications don’t just apply to Europe; it's global," said Hari Bhambra, global head of compliance solutions for international fund administrator Apex Group. The regulation does not apply to UK funds post-Brexit but many UK fund managers are expected to follow the rules anyway as many also have Irish or Luxembourg-registered funds, while they await details of the UK’s take on SFDR-style disclosure. Canada-headquartered BMO, for example, has opted to take an EMEA-wide approach to the implementation of the new regulation as it has funds registered in Luxembourg and Ireland and has applied the same criteria to its UK-registered funds. "There's a real Brexit dimension. There's a lot of indirect rule-taking that's coming," Spyropoulos said. Funds outside Europe are less well prepared, however, and their lack of disclosure around their own organisation, including remuneration structures and policies, as well as board composition and gender diversity, could put them at a competitive disadvantage when marketing and fundraising. "I don't think that people are fully ready for the ongoing consequences of SFDR now. I don't think that institutions outside Europe are fully aware of the implications for them," Bhambra said. Raising the bar Although the SFDR’s "Level 1" framework applies from March 10, publication of the "Level 2" regulatory technical standards that detail the content of disclosures was delayed until February and will only come into force in January 2022. The delay between the high-level requirements that apply now and more detailed observations next year adds complications. Sourcing reliable data to comply is also seen as a big problem. The wealth of information that will be unleashed in early 2022, however, is expected to reshape the market through product selection in terms of fund managers and the construction of their portfolios as retail and institutional investors’ funnel more funds towards ESG leaders. Market participants expect to see a trickle effect from March that will become more pronounced towards the end of the year as investors start to rotate away from carbon-intensive investments, even before January’s milestone data release. This could have a significant impact on illiquid investments held by private equity and private debt firms. Divestments could increase as article 9 funds will have to have a fully sustainable portfolio without any instruments that do not qualify, such as hedging instruments, or investments that may have been included to top up returns. A focus on funds’ remuneration structures is also intended to prevent mis-selling, as institutions that are driven by targets and commission are seen as more risky for ESG-only investors, and executive remuneration falls under governance considerations. “Greenwashing by another name is mis-selling," Spyropoulos said. The immediate increase in information will be very obvious on funds’ websites, and should open the door to increased investor activism in Europe, as better informed ESG fund managers step up their engagement. "We're going to see an increase in activist investors; we're going to see an increase in impact investing and outcome funds and that will just grow and grow," Bhambra said. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh; editing by Matthew Davies and Ian Edmondson) ((tessa.walsh@refinitiv.com, +447990 561296, Twitter @te55ssa)) Copyright © Refinitiv 2021. Click For Restrictions - https://www.refinitiv.com/en/policies/copyright-notice

