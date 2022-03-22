New subscribers fuel 50% profit growth for France's Iliad

Adds detail

March 22 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad posted a 51% rise in core profit on Tuesday as it added subscribers across its markets in France, Italy and Poland amid stiff competition which could prompt consolidation across the sector.

The firm, which founder Xavier Niel took private last year, posted 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) after leases of 2.95 billion euros ($3.23 billion), compared with 1.96 billion the previous year.

Iliad, which launched its broadband offer in Italy early this year, also reported its first annual core profit in the country since it entered the mobile market there nearly four years ago, at 80 million euros.

Telecom firms across Europe have been making early forays in what could be a new wave of sector consolidation, with operators facing heavy investment to expand fibre networks and rollout 5G services.

Iliad is looking to seal a networking-sharing deal in Italy, Reuters reported last week, after Britain's Vodafone VOD.L rebuffed the firm's 11 billion euro approach for its local unit.

The country's biggest operator, Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, is meanwhile condidering a takeover offer from U.S. fund KKR KKR.N as the heavily indebted company faces pressure to upgrade its broadband network.

Iliad said it had added 439,000 new subscribers in its home market during 2021 and 1.3 million new mobile customers in Italy, despite ongoing competition it described as fierce.

It reported an additional 323,000 subscribers in Poland, where it acquired the country's top mobile operator in 2020, adding that it was also finalising the purchase of local broadband operator UPC Poland.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.