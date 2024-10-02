New Strong Sell Stocks for October 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Antero Resources Corporation AR is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 110.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW is an energy and emissions control provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS is an engineering and manufacturing solutions company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Babcock (BW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.