New Strong Sell Stocks for October 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CVR Energy CVI is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 45.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries BSET is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 40.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke BAMXF is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.

