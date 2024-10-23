New Strong Sell Stocks for October 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS is a home organization solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 52.2% downward over the last 60 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG is a precious metals exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 60 days.

SecureWorks Corp. SCWX is a cybersecurity company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.

