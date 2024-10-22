New Strong Sell Stocks for October 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems DDD is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 291.7% downward over the last 60 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM FLWS is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Ally Financial ALLY is a diversified financial services company providing several financial products and services to automotive dealers and their customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.

