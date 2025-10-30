New Strong Sell Stocks for Oct. 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equinox Gold EQX engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 26.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Golden Entertainment GDEN is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc KNSA is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 15.2 downward over the last 60 days.

