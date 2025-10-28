New Strong Sell Stocks for Oct. 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Evolution Petroleum EPM is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 88.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C BWMX is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico which is primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.1 downward over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications CCOI is a Tier 1 Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers low-cost high-speed Internet access, private network services and colocation center services with ultra-low latency data transmission. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.