New Strong Sell Stocks for Oct. 21

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS is a gifts company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 87.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR is a car and truck rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.8% downward over the last 60 days.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.