New Strong Sell Stocks for November 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albemarle Corporation ALB is an engineered specialty chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 106.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM is an agricultural commodities and ingredients company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources Corporation AR is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 86.3% downward over the last 60 days.

