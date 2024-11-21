News & Insights

Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 21st

November 21, 2024 — 03:53 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. BATRA is a sports and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 151.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Baxter International Inc. BAX is a healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Bruker Corporation BRKR is a scientific instruments company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

