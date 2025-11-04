New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 4

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is a lifestyle apparel and accessories company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK is a consumer packaging products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 60 days.

ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC is a tech-focused energy services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.4% downward over the last 60 days.

