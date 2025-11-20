New Strong Sell Stocks for Nov. 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boise Cascade BCC is one of the largest wood products manufacturers and a leading United States wholesale distributor of building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.9% downward over the last 60 days.

CAE CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Carlisle Companies CSL is a diversified, global portfolio of innovative brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.2 downward over the last 60 days.

