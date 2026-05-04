New Strong Sell Stocks for May 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 26.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust ABR is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial AMAL is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.