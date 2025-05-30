New Strong Sell Stocks for May 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Foot Locker FL is a retailer of athletic shoes and apparel.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.3% downward over the last 60 days.

eXp World Holdings EXPI provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

HarborOne Bancorp HONE is a financial services holding company which offers services like personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

