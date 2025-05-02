New Strong Sell Stocks for May 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcBest ARCB is a provider of freight transportation services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcosa ACA is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Bandwidth BAND operates as a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, offering avant-garde software application programming interfaces for voice and messaging services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 2.6% downward over the last 60 days.

