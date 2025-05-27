New Strong Sell Stocks for May 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ALTI GLOBAL INC ALTI is a financial company which provides merchant banking, corporate advisory, brokerage and placement agency services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 81.4% downward over the last 60 days.

J & J Snack Foods JJSF manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Guess GES designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children as per the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

