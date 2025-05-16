New Strong Sell Stocks for May 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fortress Biotech FBIO is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.6% downward over the last 60 days.

AFC Gamma AFCG is a commercial real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Horizon Technology Finance HRZN is a closed-end investment company which makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

