New Strong Sell Stocks for May 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AlTi Global, Inc. ALTI is a financial company which provides merchant banking, corporate advisory, brokerage and placement agency services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 81.4% downward over the last 60 days.

AMark Precious Metals AMRK operates as a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 33.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health BHC develops and markets a wide range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals as well as over-the-counter (OTC) products in the therapeutic areas of gastroenterology (GI), hepatology, neurology, dermatology and aesthetic medical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

