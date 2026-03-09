New Strong Sell Stocks for March 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

adidas AG ADDYY is a sports lifestyle products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR develops and manufactures drug delivery systems, dispensing solutions, and material technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ is a crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

