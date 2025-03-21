New Strong Sell Stocks for March 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AST SpaceMobile ASTS is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Acadia Healthcare ACHC is a provider of behavioural health care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.8% downward over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology ASX is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.