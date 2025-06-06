New Strong Sell Stocks for June 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Everi EVRI is a Multimedia Games Holding Company which provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest ARCB provides freight transportation services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.5% downward over the last 60 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust MITT is a real estate investment trust whichinvests in, acquires and manages residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.3% downward over the last 60 days.

