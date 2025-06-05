New Strong Sell Stocks for June 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Entegris ENTG is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp EGBN is full service commercial banking services which focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Brother Industries BRTHY is a manufacturer and marketer of communications and printing equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.