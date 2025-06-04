New Strong Sell Stocks for June 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale ASLE provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Astrana Health, Inc. ASTH is a provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.8% downward over the last 60 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust MITT is a real estate investment trust which invests in, acquires and manages residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astrana Health, Inc. (ASTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.