New Strong Sell Stocks for June 27th

First Financial Northwest FFNW is a commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Legal & General Group LGGNY is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Nordson NDSN is one of the leading manufacturers as well as distributors of products and systems designed to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

