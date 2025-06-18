New Strong Sell Stocks for June 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is a lifestyle retail chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

