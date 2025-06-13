Technology

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 13th

June 13, 2025 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cactus WHD is involved in manufacturing, designing and selling wellhead and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Americold Realty Trust COLD is a real estate investment trust which owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Energizer ENR is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of batteries and lighting products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5% downward over the last 60 days.

