New Strong Sell Stocks for June 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cactus WHD is involved in manufacturing, designing and selling wellhead and pressure control equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Americold Realty Trust COLD is a real estate investment trust which owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Energizer ENR is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of batteries and lighting products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.