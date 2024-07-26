New Strong Sell Stocks for July 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO is a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 2.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI is an equipment rental supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY is an automobile manufacturing giant. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

