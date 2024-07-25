New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT is a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

California Resources Corporation CRC is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

MP Materials Corp. MP is a rare earth materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 400% downward over the last 60 days.

