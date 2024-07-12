New Strong Sell Stocks for July 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is a solar energy solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

FMC Corporation FMC is an agricultural sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Indivior PLC INDV is a pharmaceutical company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.