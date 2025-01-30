New Strong Sell Stocks for January 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Ero Copper Corp. ERO is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Evolent Health, Inc. EVH is a healthcare services company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.5% downward over the last 60 days.

