New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Banco de Chile BCH is a provider of banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. CAJ is a manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ontrak, Inc. OTRK is an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW is a provider of pawn loans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

Fuel Tech, Inc. FTEK is a provider of boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.