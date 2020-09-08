New Strong Sell Stocks for September 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ADVM is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 30 days.
JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU is a provider of air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. KDMN is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN is focussed on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.7% downward over the last 30 days.
