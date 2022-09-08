New Strong Sell Stocks for September 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ciena Corporation CIEN is a network hardware and software services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 271.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI manufactures and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 60 days.

