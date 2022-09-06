New Strong Sell Stocks for September 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 73% downward over the last 60 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1491.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alico, Inc. (ALCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.