New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amyris, Inc. AMRS is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hess Midstream LP HESM owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30% downward over the last 30 days.

Itamar Medical Ltd. ITMR engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.

eMagin Corporation EMAN designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode displays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ASPS operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

