New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Denny's Corporation DENN owns and operates full-service restaurant chains. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Equity Commonwealth EQC is a managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN is a provider of rail transportation products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.

