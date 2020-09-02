New Strong Sell Stocks for September 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canon Inc. CAJ manufactures and sells office multifunction devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. EIDX is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Regis Corporation RGS owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

