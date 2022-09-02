New Strong Sell Stocks for September 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA is an activewear and lifestyle apparel products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 172.7% downward over the last 60 days.

