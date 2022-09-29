New Strong Sell Stocks for September 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI is the bank holding company for Customers Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT is a real estate investment trust that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

